Former Preston North End defender could leave Liverpool this summer

The Lilywhites sold Davies to the Reds in the winter transfer window as he entered the last six months of his contract.

It is thought the deal was worth in the region of £1.6m, with North End having a sell-clause on any profit made by Liverpool.

A report in the Scottish Daily Mail claim Celtic and Bournemouth are looking at Davies ahead of the new season.

Ben Davies in action for Preston North End ahead of February's switch to Liverpool

Both clubs had a strong interest in the 25-year-old previously.

Bournemouth saw a bid turned down by PNE last summer for Davies and were linked with him again in January when they signed Ben Pearson.

In January, Celtic were close to securing Davies on a pre-contract agreement ahead of a summer Bosman move.

Then Liverpool swooped late in the window to take him to Anfield.

Davies is yet to play for Liverpool, with him on the bench a handful of times as an unused substitute.

He had a calf injury towards the end of last season which restricted his availability.

Liverpool have plenty of central defenders on their books which doesn't offer too much encouragement to Davies in terms of game time.

However, the Reds have shown in the past they will give players time to develop to the necessary level.

Elsewhere in the Championship, Derby are keen to bring back Manchester United youngster Teden Mengi.

He spent the second-half of last season with the Rams. At the moment Derby are under a transfer embargo can can bring in players on half-season loans and free transfers. (The Athletic).

Sheffield United defender George Baldock is being eyed by Celtic. (Daily Star)

Reading are understood to have made an offer for free agent Yannick Bolasie. The former £26m Everton man played for Middlesbrough on loan last season, and left the Toffees upon the expiry of his contract last month. (The 72)

Swansea City have swooped to snap up free agent midfielder Liam Walsh, who has joined the club on a three-year deal. The ex-England youth international was released by Bristol City at the end of last season. (Club website)

The likes of Millwall, Rotherham United and Blackpool have all been dealt a transfer blow, with Liverpool forward Liam Miller opting to join Basel instead. He'd been linked with a host of Championship sides, but was eventually lured in by the Swiss giants. (Liverpool Echo)