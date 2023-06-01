The 37-year-old only signed for Hibs last summer but will be leaving the club after making 14 appearances, registering two assists but not finding the back of the net. A hamstring injury in February ended his season early.

“I’ve enjoyed my time at Hibs and wish the lads, supporters, and the staff all the best for next season,” McGeady said on his departure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prior to his move back north of the border, where McGeady started his career with Glasgow giants Celtic, the tricky winger had helped Sunderland back into the second tier, becoming a favourite in the North East.

Aiden McGeady celebrates scoring against Huddersfield Town for PNE

He moved permanently to the Black Cats in 2017, joining up with former PNE manager Simon Grayson – the pair having been at Deepdale just a few months earlier.

The Republic of Ireland international played over 100 times for Sunderland, despite suffering relegation from the Championship in his first season with the club.

During his time at Deepdale McGeady also proved to be a favourite amongst supporters. He’s one of few that have been on North End’s books over recent years with the ability to do the unexpected, drop a shoulder and beat a man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad