Alex Neil | CameraSport - Mick Walker

Millwall are on the search for a new manager

Ex-Preston North End manager Alex Neil is a ‘strong contender’ to become the new Millwall boss, according to reports.

The Mirror suggest that the 43-year-old impressed in talks with the Lions hierarchy and that he is being ‘actively’ considered. The other two main names in the frame are said to be Steven Schumacher and Wycombe Wanderers chief, Matt Bloomfield.

Neil has been out of work for one year, since leaving Stoke City - where he was replaced by ex-Plymouth Argyle boss Schumacher. In that time, the Scot has been linked with lots of jobs, including Cardiff City, Birmingham City, Hearts and Philadelphia Union.

Millwall, who sit 13th in the Championship table after 20 games, are looking to replace Neil Harris. The club legend managed his last game in the Lions’ previous encounter at Middlesbrough. Amid links to Neil, two managers who’ve been ruled out of the race are Gary O’Neil and Mark Robins.

Neil managed Preston between July 2017 and March 2021, guiding them to seventh, 14th and ninth placed finishes in the Championship. He then took Sunderland up from League One and, following promotion, decided to join Stoke in August 2022. He spent 16 months with the Potters. Neil also has a Championship promotion on his CV, from his Norwich City tenure.