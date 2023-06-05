Hume, 39, confirmed his retirement from the game towards the end of last year but has already moved onto the next stage of his career away from the pitch.

It wasn’t in his plans to retire so soon however, despite his age, with the 43-time Canada international keen to keep on playing in his homeland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Canada recently set up their own top flight division – with Prestonian Cory Bent going number one overall in their draft back in 2019 – and that was where Hume wanted to end his playing days, promoting the fledgling division.

PNE's Iain Hume celebrates making it 1-0 at Notts County

“It (retirement) was probably the worst kept secret in history,” Hume said. “When I stopped playing in India I was maybe looking at coming back and playing in Canada but things didn't work out.

"They have a new league here, they're five years in, and I was looking at coming back and playing here to be honest. Just because it's really young and it's about the progression of young players here and giving them another avenue to play post university or post youth.

"I was hoping to play here and pass on a bit of experience but things never worked out which ticked me off a bit but it is what it is. The financial side of it for them, it's not backed very well. It's not like the MLS, it's the Canadian Premier League. It's a good pathway for players but it never really worked out for me, if that wasn't on the board it was an easy decision for me to make.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For a couple of years now, as well as I did in India, I wasn't as fit to play, especially in England again - especially for something that was worthwhile.”

His attentions must instead turn to matters of the pitch, and an opportunity came up close to home for Hume, who is now living in Woodstock, Ontario.

He’s taken charge of Woodstock Soccer Club as he looks to forge a coaching career in football, with this role simply the first rung on the ladder.

He said: “I've taken a team over here, our local club, and done really well with that and since then I've been hired as the head coach. Essentially the technical director of Woodstock Soccer Club, and I'm enjoying it. I get to put my own stamp on the club, things are growing pretty well - especially with the adult programmes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's not professional or anything like that but it's a stepping stone for me and it's time for me to get more experience in coaching and helping with the youth teams. It's a big ask where we are but that's my next step, coaching.

"I'm enjoying it and also still doing a bit of media stuff. I actually now commentate on the Canadian Premier League, where I wanted to play, so I'm doing that and adding a few strings to my bow.