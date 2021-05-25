Former Preston goalkeepers named in England's provisional squad for European Championships

Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate has also named Preston-born Sam Johnstone as one of four goalkeepers.

Everton shotshopper Pickford is likely to be England's No.1 for the tournament. He played all the games at the 2018 World Cup when the country reached the semi-final before bowing out 2-1 to Croatia.

The 27-year-old played 24 times for North End in the 2015-16 Championship season under Simon Grayson before he was recalled by parent club Sunderland.

Jordan Pickford

Incidentally, Pickford took up the PNE No.1 jersey from Johnstone, who had been on loan at Deepdale the previous season from Manchester United.

The Leyland lad, who followed in the footsteps of his father Glenn by appearing between the sticks for PNE, played in the 2015 League One play-off final at Wembley when North End won promotion by beating Swindon Town 4-0.

The big surprises in the squad are the inclusion of Ben White, Ben Godfrey and Aaron Ramsdale, who have received their first England call-ups as Southgate selected Trent Alexander-Arnold among four right-backs in his provisional European Championship squad.

With the Three Lions dealing with issues such as injuries and European final absentees, the Football Association confirmed a larger provisional squad would be announced this afternoon rather than the definitive squad.

Sam Johnstone

Southgate will trim down to 26 players on June 1, allowing him to include injury doubts such as Harry Maguire, Jordan Henderson and Kalvin Phillips.

There is a first senior call-up for Brighton centre-back White and Everton defender Godfrey, while Sheffield United goalkeeper Ramsdale joins uncapped Johnstone in the squad as Nick Pope misses out through injury.

Manchester United teenager Mason Greenwood has been recalled for the first time since being sent home after his debut in Iceland.

Eric Dier misses out on the Euro 2020 squad, but Alexander-Arnold returns to the group alongside fellow right-backs Reece James, Kieran Trippier and Kyle Walker. Bukayo Saka, Ollie Watkins and 17-year-old Jude Bellingham are among the others to get the nod.

The provisional squad:

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Manchester United), Sam Johnstone (West Brom), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Sheffield United).

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolves), Ben Godfrey (Everton), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Ben White (Brighton).

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Declan Rice (West Ham), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton).

Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Mason Greenwood (Manchester United), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).