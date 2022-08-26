Former PNE boss delays Sunderland press conference amid links to Stoke City job
Former Preston North End manager Alex Neil is being linked with a move to Stoke City from Sunderland.
The Black Cats boss was scheduled to have a pre-match press conference this morning with local media in the North East but that has been pushed back to 2pm, fuelling speculation on whether it will instead announce his departure.
According to the Athletic, there is an increasing expectation on Wearside that Neil will depart the Stadium of Light in favour of a move to the Potteries but is currently taking first team training.
Stoke are long-term admirers of Neil, having been interested in him when PNE manager in 2019 before appointing Michael O’Neill, who they sacked this week.
Most Popular
-
1
Preston North End boss didn't think his side deserved a point against Cardiff City
-
2
Preston footballer and Love Island contestant Jamie Allen leaves Halifax Town FC
-
3
Match Report: Cardiff City 0-0 Preston North End - PNE's incredible streak continues
-
4
PNE boss Ryan Lowe anticipating a quiet conclusion to the transfer window
-
5
Tom Sandells PNE Pressview: Preston North End on the precipice with new signings needed before the end of the transfer window
Neil was appointed Sunderland boss in February and was the man to lead them out of League One, after many years of disappointment in the third tier. It is for that reason that he is worshipped in the North East and is seen as the best asset at the Stadium of Light.
His side beat Stoke City 1-0 last Saturday, in part contributing to the downfall of O’Neill.
A move to Stoke would allow Neil to be a bit closer to home, having kept his residence near Preston from his near four years at Deepdale.