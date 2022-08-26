Former PNE boss delays Sunderland press conference amid links to Stoke City job

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black Cats boss was scheduled to have a pre-match press conference this morning with local media in the North East but that has been pushed back to 2pm, fuelling speculation on whether it will instead announce his departure.

According to the Athletic, there is an increasing expectation on Wearside that Neil will depart the Stadium of Light in favour of a move to the Potteries but is currently taking first team training.

Stoke are long-term admirers of Neil, having been interested in him when PNE manager in 2019 before appointing Michael O’Neill, who they sacked this week.

Former PNE manager and current Sunderland head coach Alex Neil has been linked with Stoke City.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neil was appointed Sunderland boss in February and was the man to lead them out of League One, after many years of disappointment in the third tier. It is for that reason that he is worshipped in the North East and is seen as the best asset at the Stadium of Light.

His side beat Stoke City 1-0 last Saturday, in part contributing to the downfall of O’Neill.