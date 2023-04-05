Former Newcastle United man Freddie Woodman opens up on why relationship with Preston North End fans is so important to him
Goalkeeper Freddie Woodman has opened up on the connection he has with the Preston North End fans and why it comes naturally to him to interact with the supporters behind his goal.
Woodman has made himself into a fans’ favourite at Deepdale since his summer switch from Newcastle United due to his outstanding performances – and near division high clean sheet record – but also because of the way he interacts with supporters before and after matches.
The 26-year-old is quick to turn to the Alan Kelly Town End or Bill Shankly Kop after home games to share his reaction to the result with them, last week enjoying the derby win over Blackpool.
“I'm a fan myself, I don't hide away from the fact that I'm a Crystal Palace fan and I've been in the Homesdale End as a kid, so I kind of know how they're feeling,” Woodman said.
"I kind of want to transfer myself on the pitch into where they were last week because it looked like it was absolutely going off, limbs everywhere!
"It's not something I think about really, I just like to get involved in the moment. That's probably why I love away days so much because it's quite unique, a small section of the crowd all going mad.
"But I know how it feels, beating your rivals, as a fan, there's nothing better is there? I wanted to jump in and get involved but I thought I might get told off for that!”
It is not uncommon for Woodman to return to the dressing room with less than what he left it with, having handed out his gloves to a young supporter.
It’s something PNE’s no.1 has done on several occasions so far this season and he sees it as his way of giving back, inspired by his own experiences of getting a pair of gloves from his idol, former Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman.
He said: “I love giving back to young kids because I was once that young kid. I remember once getting David Seaman's gloves when Arsenal played Oxford United, I managed to get his gloves. They're still on my wall at home.
"My dad got me them and I was saying to him: 'Get his gloves! Get his gloves! Get his gloves!' Every time little kids ask me I like to give back to them and hopefully it makes them happy.”