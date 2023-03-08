The 25-year-old joined North End in January on a free transfer after his contract at Fulham was cancelled, signing a short term deal at Deepdale.

Since then however he has played just 32 minutes as he has tried to build up his fitness, with most of his time at Fulham this season spent watching on rather than playing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manager Ryan Lowe had previously said that game time in the reserve games wasn’t enough to get Onomah back up to speed but relented as a host of first team players were involved at Bamber Bridge, in a 3-0 win/

Preston North End's Joshua Onomah

Speaking to the Lancashire Post, Onomah said: “It felt good, I felt it was needed to play three quarters of a game. It's been a long time coming. I felt good after that. As a footballer when you come into a new club you want to play games, me and the gaffer have an understanding and we both agreed that I need to get match fit. That's what we've been doing the last four or five weeks. I'm happy to get a game in and hopefully that helps with my fitness levels.

“It's important to be on the same wavelength with the gaffer, to make sure you're on the same page and together you achieve what you want to achieve. The management just said it's a reserve team game, get what you need to get out of it and don't go through the motions. I felt like we tried to do that as best as we could. We got some high numbers in with the sprints and work ethic. And a 3-0 win, positives all round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was a difficult pitch to play on but it was the same for both sides, we don't concentrate on the stuff we can't control.”

Onomah scored twice in the win, the first and last goal, with Liam Delap netting PNE'’s second.

Although it may have only been a reserve team game, the attacking midfielder will take confidence from the performance and finding the net.

He said: “It's definitely a confidence booster. Any time you score in a match is important, it helps with your confidence and every game is important, regardless of if it's friendlies, reserves, first team, every goal is important. I've just got to keep practising the habits and it becomes more natural the more you practice it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The manager just said try and get on the ball and make things tick, work on the out of possession stuff, tackles and runs. That's what I tried to do. Not my usual position but I enjoyed it. You have to be attacking and defensive wherever you are on the pitch so it was good to get the practice in.”

Next up for North End is Cardiff City this Saturday at Deepdale, the first of three games in a week.

Onomah has not always been involved in the matchday squads due to his fitness levels but he’s hoping he can feature more regularly soon, but is trusting in Lowe’s process.

“Hopefully I'll be fit enough to be in contention for that game and the focus is on that now,” he said.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad