Former Crystal Palace and Sunderland striker to play for Preston North End reserves, West Bromwich Albion sign ex-Sheffield United defender

Preston North End will look at Connor Wickham in their opening Central League game of the season this afternoon against Walsall at Euxton.

The 28-year-old striker was released by Crystal Palace at the end of last season and has been training with North End for more than a fortnight.

PNE are weighing-up whether to offer him a contract and would be able to sign him outside of the transfer window with him being a free agent.

Connor Wickham is training with Preston North End Pic: Getty Images

The free agent market has helped West Bromwich Albion bolster their defence which has been hit by injuries of late.

Former Sheffield United centre-half Kean Bryan has joined the Baggies, signing a two-year contract.

Bryan, 24, left the Blades in the summer at the end of his contract after turning down a new deal.

Albion have lost Dara O'Shea and Matt Clarke to injury and Bryan's arrival will help fill a gap.

It could also open the door to Cedric Kipre who has only had limited first-team opportunities since signing from Wigan last year.

North End eyed him as a potential January loan signing but Kipre joined Belgian club Charleroi instead for the second half of the season.

Meanwhile, Isaac Mbenza has left Huddersfield Town and joined the Qatar Sports Club.

The final year of the winger's contract at the John Smith's Stadium was terminated by mutual consent on Monday, allowing him the move to Qatar.

The transfer window in Qatar is open until September 30.