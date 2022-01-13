Former Crystal Palace and Sunderland striker leaves Preston North End

The striker signed a four-month contract with PNE in September after spending a month on trial at Deepdale.

But a serious hamstring injury limited him to just two appearances in a North End shirt.

He played 25 minutes as a substitute against West Bromwich Albion in the Championship on September 18 before starting the Carabao Cup tie with Cheltenham three days later.

Connor Wickham has left Preston North End

Early in that game Wickham suffered the hamstring injury, one which required surgery to reattach the muscle.

The 28-year-old has been back in training over the last couple of weeks but North End have decided against extending his stay.

Wickham was a free agent when he started training with PNE in August, having been released by Crystal Palace at the end of last season.

He started his career at Ipswich before an £8m move took him to Sunderland in 2011.

Palace paid a reported £9m for him in 2015 but a knee injury restricted his time on the pitch with the Premier League club.