Ryan Lowe has already made a number of big calls in preparation for next season.

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe is expecting a busy summer as he looks to push for a Championship play-off place next season.

The Lilywhites brought their 2021/22 season to a close with an impressive 4-1 home win against Middlesbrough at the weekend as Alan Browne, Daniel Johnson and Emil Riis all found the net to end Boro’s hopes of securing a top-six place.

That will be the target for Lowe’s men next season after they ended the campaign in 13th place - 11 points shy of Luton Town who occupied the fourth and final play-off spot.

The North End boss has wasted little time in preparing for the close-season as a number of possible new signings have been identified with the aim of pushing towards the top six next season.

But it is news that several players have already departed that have captured the headlines in the time since the final whistle was blown on the 2021/22 season.

Here a look at the latest news from North End and their Championship rivals.

