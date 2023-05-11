PNE have been chasing the out of contract forward, after talks with his agent, but it is now being reported that he will instead opt for a move to Carrow Road.

Barnes will be hot property at the moment, fresh from a starring role in Burnley’s all-conquering title win. The 33-year-old scored six times on the way to the Clarets’ title but has also been their top scorer during their six-year stint in the Premier League, scoring more than 50 times.

He would be the ideal replacement for Ched Evans at PNE, who will be out for the foreseeable future after undergoing surgery on his neck that has left his playing career in doubt, although the Welshman is hopeful of making a return to action next season.

Burnley's Ashley Barnes in action

It would also bring the mentality that manager Ryan Lowe has been chasing, a wily character who is well versed in the dark arts of football who is able to disrupt the opposition.

Barnes is leaving Burnley on a free transfer this summer, after nine years at Turf Moor. His move to Norwich will be a blow to North End’s recruitment, as they will primarily have to shop in the free agent market and the target man would have provided good pedigree at the top end of the pitch.

