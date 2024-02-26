Football fan banned after Millwall vs Preston attendance led to homophobic language and drug use
A football fan has been banned from attending matches for drug use and verbally abusing a Preston North End player.
The incidents occurred during the Lilywhites' away clash at Millwall, on January 27. Frederick Hartley, from Worthing, pleased guilty to using threatening or abusive words and possession of a Class B drug. Police officers, through an anonymous text line, received reports of a man taking taking drugs and directing homophobic language at a PNE player.
Hardley has received a three-year football banning order, which prevents attendance at this summer's European Championship in Germany - as well as the 2026 World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the United States. The 28-year-old was fined £700 and received a six-month conditional discharge for cannabis possession.
Superintendent Gerry Parker, from the football policing unit, said: “The Met is committed to reducing crime and anti-social behaviour at football fixtures. To ensure football fans have the best experience at matches, we are working hard to deter and detect drug related crime.
"This means we will apply for fans found with drugs to receive a banning order and will appeal court results if the ban is not imposed. People should be able to go to games, enjoy the match and come home safely. We want to support all fans and members of our community affected by negative behaviours that are exacerbated by drugs. We will work hard to ensure we keep people safe throughout the season and summer tournaments.”