A football fan has been banned from attending matches for drug use and verbally abusing a Preston North End player.

The incidents occurred during the Lilywhites' away clash at Millwall, on January 27. Frederick Hartley, from Worthing, pleased guilty to using threatening or abusive words and possession of a Class B drug. Police officers, through an anonymous text line, received reports of a man taking taking drugs and directing homophobic language at a PNE player.

Hardley has received a three-year football banning order, which prevents attendance at this summer's European Championship in Germany - as well as the 2026 World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the United States. The 28-year-old was fined £700 and received a six-month conditional discharge for cannabis possession.

Superintendent Gerry Parker, from the football policing unit, said: “The Met is committed to reducing crime and anti-social behaviour at football fixtures. To ensure football fans have the best experience at matches, we are working hard to deter and detect drug related crime.