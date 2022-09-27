Football banning orders: Six Preston North End supporters subject to bans according to new figures
Fans of Preston North End faced six banning orders at the end of last season, new figures show.
Football banning orders are given to those who commit certain offences within a stadium, travelling to or from a game, or are crimes that are deemed to be football-related.
If issued, the fan cannot go to any football match within the UK, and has to surrender their passport when a national game is played outside of the country.
There were six football banning orders in force for fans of Preston North End at the end of last season.
Of these, three were issued during the 2021-22 season.
Football-related arrests were up by 59% compared to 2018-19, the last season undisrupted by the pandemic, to 2,198.
The was also the highest number since 2,273 were made in the 2013-14 season.
And the authorities dished out 516 new football banning orders in total, meaning 1,308 were in force by the summer of 2022.
Chief Constable Mark Roberts, the National Police Chiefs’ Council lead for football policing, said: “Disorder is a problem that has not gone away, and throughout the whole of last season we saw an increase in crime at football matches across the country – from the Premier League right down to the National League.
“Following constructive talks with the Premier League, EFL and FA we are keen to support our partners in delivering their proposals – including the introduction of stadium bans for people who enter the pitch, as well as those who use pyrotechnics.”