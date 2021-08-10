First goal key for Emil Riis as Preston North End beat Mansfield Town in Carabao Cup first round

Emil Riis scores PNE's second goal of the night in their 3-0 win over Mansfield Town.

There was little to split the two sides in the first half, but for a late Scott Sinclair goal. Sinclair opened the scoring just a minute before the interval, an accomplished finish over Stags 'keeper Nathan Bishop.

North End's no.31 then helped carve out the second, getting onto a poor kick from Bishop to attack the Mansfield backline, where Riis eventually showed composure to find the net.

Sinclair made it three rounding off an impressive passing sequence from Frankie McAvoy's men to find the bottom corner on his weaker foot.

The game opened up the longer it wore on and North End's earlier breakthroughs meant that worked in their favour.

"These games can be difficult if you don't get the first goal," Riis said.

"It was good that Scotty opened it up for us and then I think the second half was a bit better.

"When we get the first goal wethen get the confidence and they have to chase more than we do.

"It's always good to score before half time, it changes a lot for their manager and what he'll say to them in the team talk.

"For the second, the keeper takes a bad goal kick and Scotty is there to take it.

"Unfortunately for him he couldn't put it away, but I fought for it and got the chance and was glad to score again.

"It's good to go through to the next round."

Riis played 45 minutes in the season opener against Hull City before being replaced, despite scoring the first goal of the game.

The Dane is hoping to retain his starting spot, having come off the bench in the second half against Mansfield, and knows his goal at Field Mill will be giving his head coach something to think about.

He said: "We kept a clean sheet and scored three goals, there's not much more you can ask for.

"I don't know what will happen on Saturday and who the manager will pick but I always hope to start and I scored tonight so I've given him something to think about.

"It's not been a bad start. I'm just happy to score goals, as a striker you need to score goals to have your confidence so I'm just delighted to score goals."