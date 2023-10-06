Preston North End take on Ipswich Town in their final outing before the international break

Preston North End have faced a tough run of fixtures in the lead up to the international break as they prepare for a trip to Ipswich Town on Saturday afternoon.

The Lancashire club were beaten 4-0 at home by West Brom last weekend and then lost 3-0 at Leicester City. After facing the current league leaders in midweek, Ryan Lowe's side are up against the division's second-placed side on Saturday.

North End sit third in the table after a strong start to the season but have failed to win in their last three games, earning just one point.