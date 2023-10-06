News you can trust since 1886
Final Championship table predicted with surprises for Preston North End, Middlesbrough, Southampton & Ipswich Town - gallery

Preston North End take on Ipswich Town in their final outing before the international break

By Ben McKenna
Published 6th Oct 2023, 20:30 BST

Preston North End have faced a tough run of fixtures in the lead up to the international break as they prepare for a trip to Ipswich Town on Saturday afternoon.

The Lancashire club were beaten 4-0 at home by West Brom last weekend and then lost 3-0 at Leicester City. After facing the current league leaders in midweek, Ryan Lowe's side are up against the division's second-placed side on Saturday.

North End sit third in the table after a strong start to the season but have failed to win in their last three games, earning just one point.

As they gear up for another fixture, football analysts at BetVictor have deployed their predictive Championship computer once again, with projections simulating the outcome of the remaining season, incorporating current standings and recent form.

1. Leicester City

2. Ipswich Town

3. Leeds United

4. Sunderland

