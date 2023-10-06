Final Championship table predicted with surprises for Preston North End, Middlesbrough, Southampton & Ipswich Town - gallery
Preston North End take on Ipswich Town in their final outing before the international break
Preston North End have faced a tough run of fixtures in the lead up to the international break as they prepare for a trip to Ipswich Town on Saturday afternoon.
The Lancashire club were beaten 4-0 at home by West Brom last weekend and then lost 3-0 at Leicester City. After facing the current league leaders in midweek, Ryan Lowe's side are up against the division's second-placed side on Saturday.
North End sit third in the table after a strong start to the season but have failed to win in their last three games, earning just one point.
As they gear up for another fixture, football analysts at BetVictor have deployed their predictive Championship computer once again, with projections simulating the outcome of the remaining season, incorporating current standings and recent form.