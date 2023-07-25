Feisty Preston and Fleetwood derby ends goalless as two are sent off

Both Preston and hosts Fleetwood finished a feisty pre-season friendly at Highbury on Tuesday night with 10 men.

Substitute Josh Seary saw red for the Lilywhites on 70 minutes following a dangerous challenge on Junior Quitirna.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, 10 minutes earlier, Ryan Broom received his marching orders for the Fylde coast side following his late tackle on Lewis Leigh.

Preston defender Patrick Bauer also had to leave the action early after he picked up a nose injury following his introduction at half-time.

And all that amid a game that lacked one vital ingredient - goals - as the head-to-head finished 0-0.

Ryan Lowe named four of his five summer signings in his starting XI, with Duane Holmes, Will Keane, Layton Stewart and Mads Frokjaer provided another chance to endear themselves to the Deepdale faithful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And despite a lively start, they were unable to find a way past Fleetwood keeper Jay Lynch.

Indeed, both Keane and Frokjaer - who scored a double in the weekend win against Aberdeen - were denied by the 30-year-old stopper as the visitors were unable to make their early dominance count.

At the other end, David Cornell did well to prevent Phoenix Patterson opening the scoring for the League One side from a free-kick.

At half-time Lowe made seven changes, with the four new summer additions who started rested for the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On-loan Liverpool youngster Calvin Ramsay was given some much needed game time when he was introduced for Brad Potts on 63 minutes.

By then, Greg Cunningham had already come to the Lilywhites’ rescue when he stopped Ryan Graydon in his tracks as he beared down on goal.

Meanwhile, the hosts had been reduced to 10 men following Broom’s unsavoury challenge on Leigh.

That should have given the visitors the impetus to go and win their fifth game of pre-season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, that wasn’t to be as the game fizzled out after Seary’s dismissal - four minutes after he was introduced to the action as a replacement for the injured Bauer.

Preston are next in action on Saturday, when they travel to Stockport County (3pm).

PNE first half XI: Cornell; Storey, Lindsay, Hughes; Potts, Holmes, Leigh, Frøkjær, Best; Keane, Stewart.

PNE second half XI: Cornell; Diaby, Bauer (Seary, 66), Cunningham; Potts (Ramsay, 63), Taylor, Leigh (Kamara, 63), Mawene, Best (Pasiek, 76); Rodriguez-Gentile, Woodburn.