Fans require negative Covid-19 test for Preston North End's friendly at Bamber Bridge

PNE pay their annual pre-season visit to the Sir Tom Finney Stadium on Saturday (3pm) and the game is a 1,300 sell-out.

Brig have been informed by Lancashire County Council that for all games before July 19, supporters aged 12 and over entering the ground have to provide evidence of a negative lateral flow test taken within 24-48 hours of kick-off.

All supporters aged 12 and over who do not have symptoms of Covid-19 must test themselves at home prior to the game on 10th July, and then show a matchday steward confirmation from the NHS, either by text or email, that their result was negative.

Action from Preston North End's visit to Bamber Bridge in July 2019

Children aged 12 to 18 may have their test registered on their guardian’s phone, but printed evidence may also be used if it cannot be provided on a mobile phone.

Spectators are reminded that if they (or anyone they live with) have a positive lateral flow test or if they have one or more of the three main COVID-19 symptoms (a continuous cough, a high temperature, a loss of taste or smell) they must isolate immediately, obtain a PCR test and not attend the fixture.

Tickets for the game went on sale on Friday afternoon and sold out on Monday.

Brig are also playing Chorley at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium on Tuesday, July 13.