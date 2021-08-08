Fans' photo gallery from Preston North End's opening-day clash with Hull City at Deepdale

Government restrictions during the pandemic kept the turnstiles locked but the fans were able to return for the 2021/22 season opener against Hull City.
The result didn't go the way they wanted, North End beaten 4-1 by the Tigers - the performance very poor indeed from Frankie McAvoy's men.
The attendance was 12,452, with 1,798 making the trip from Hull.
Here are a selection of photographs of PNE fans from the Championship clash.
