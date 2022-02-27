Fans’ Panel’s John Smith reflects on Preston North End’s point at Coventry City

At the end of the game the large travelling away following applauded their manager and team off the pitch but as they made their way back to their coaches or set off on the long journey back to the train station, most would have been ruing the late Coventry goal which made it feel like this was two points lost.

For large parts of the game I thought that the two evenly matched teams cancelled each other out.

Although we created more attacking chances we could not break down the home defence, but by the same token never really looked in any real danger of conceding a goal throughout the game.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coventry’s Fankaty Dabo is sent off by Keith Stroud

Our defence was well marshalled by Andrew Hughes who turned in another fine performance and in my opinion must surely be a strong candidate for this season’s Player of the Year award.

The main excitement of the game was condensed into a frantic final few minutes. I was convinced that the stalemate would continue until the final whistle but, following Liam Lindsay’s dismissal, as the home side – urged on by their baying fans – pushed up like a tenacious bloodhound sensing blood we broke on the counter and amazingly won a penalty.

After this the game became slightly farcical and it was like watching the end of a Benny Hill show minus the Yikety Yak theme tune with scuffles on the pitch and Keystone Cop-type chases between orange-clad stewards and pitch invaders galore at staggered intervals before the game was eventually concluded.