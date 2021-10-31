Preston fans enjoy their team's 2-0 win over Luton Town

FANS' GALLERY: Preston North End v Luton Town

Two goals from Emil Riis saw Preston return to winning ways with a 2-0 win over Luton Town at Deepdale.

By Craig Salmon
Sunday, 31st October 2021, 12:40 pm
Updated Sunday, 31st October 2021, 12:42 pm

The Danish striker opened the scoring with a piledriver from an acute angle and then added a second from the penalty spot before half-time.

The win means Frankie McAvoy'smen are in 19th spot in the Championship, nine points clear of the relegation zone.

Luton TownDeepdale
