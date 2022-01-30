Two young Preston North End supporters get ready to support their team against Bristol City at Deepdale

Fans' gallery from Preston North End's 2-2 draw with Bristol City at Deepdale

Preston North End drew 2-2 with Bristol City at Deepdale on Saturday, leaving to late to claim a share of the spoils.

By Dave Seddon
Sunday, 30th January 2022, 12:01 pm
Updated Sunday, 30th January 2022, 12:02 pm

Emil Riis volleyed a stoppage-time equaliser, the Dane having scored early in the second half too.

A crowd of 11,936 was inside Deepdale for the Championship clash, with 523 making the trip from Bristol City.

Did our snapper spot you in the crowd?

1. Walking out in front of the Alan Kelly Town End

PNE fans in the Town End welcome the teams on to the pitch

Photo: Mick Walker/Camerasport

Photo Sales

2. Thumbs-up!

Two PNE gives the thumbs-up before kick-off

Photo: Mick Walker/Camerasport

Photo Sales

3. Cheers!

These North End fans keep out the cold with a brew

Photo: Mick Walker/Camerasport

Photo Sales

4. All smiles

Two PNE supporters get ready for kick-off at Deepdale

Photo: Mick Walker/Camerasport

Photo Sales
Bristol CityDeepdale
Next Page
Page 1 of 4