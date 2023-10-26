19 fan photos from Preston North End’s dramatic midweek draw with Southampton
Ryan Lowe’s men came desperately close to taking all three points
More than 13,500 Preston North End fans turned out for Wednesday night’s enthralling, but ultimately gutting 2-2 draw with Southampton.
The Lilywhites trailed at half-time, with Kyle Walker-Peters having curled home a 33rd minute opener for the visitors. But, substitute Milutin Osmajic inspired a second half comeback from Ryan Lowe’s men - with the Montenegrin volleying home the equaliser before teeing up Brad Potts for Preston’s second, in the space of three minutes.
North End looked to be heading for a massive three points, having gone five without a win prior to the Saints clash. But, a 96th minute Ryan Fraser corner found its way into the net via the head of Potts. Wild scenes were sparked in the away end but the home faithful - and players - were left devastated. Preston must now regroup and get back on the road, with Hull City the opponents on Saturday.
In the meantime, here is our latest fan gallery from the Southampton encounter.