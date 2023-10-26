The Lilywhites trailed at half-time, with Kyle Walker-Peters having curled home a 33rd minute opener for the visitors. But, substitute Milutin Osmajic inspired a second half comeback from Ryan Lowe’s men - with the Montenegrin volleying home the equaliser before teeing up Brad Potts for Preston’s second, in the space of three minutes.

North End looked to be heading for a massive three points, having gone five without a win prior to the Saints clash. But, a 96th minute Ryan Fraser corner found its way into the net via the head of Potts. Wild scenes were sparked in the away end but the home faithful - and players - were left devastated. Preston must now regroup and get back on the road, with Hull City the opponents on Saturday.