There were almost 3,000 Coventry City fans at Deepdale for the Championship clash too

Preston North End fans saw their team return to winning ways on Saturday, as the Lilywhites beat Coventry City 3-2 at Deepdale.

An action packed, end-to-end encounter at Deepdale saw PNE pegged back - against the run of play - in the first half as Haji Wright scored a contentious opener. North End hit back instantly through Duane Holmes though and Alan Browne then scored from the penalty spot just a couple of minutes later, to send PNE in at the break ahead.

Milutin Osmajic powered home a close range header to make it 3-1 in the second half, after North End weathered a spell of Coventry pressure. The Sky Blues did make it interesting late on when Wright converted on the follow-up once again, but PNE saw the three points over the line.