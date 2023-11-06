News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
ICO apologises to ex-NatWest chief Dame Alison Rose over findings
Sunak urges victims of alleged rapist Tory MP to ‘go to police’
Just Stop Oil activists smash glass protecting Rokeby Venus
Why there is a crime scene, detectives and CSI at Fylde Coast house
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%

19 photos of Preston North End fans as 13,734 watch win over Coventry City

There were almost 3,000 Coventry City fans at Deepdale for the Championship clash too

By George Hodgson
Published 6th Nov 2023, 14:19 GMT

Preston North End fans saw their team return to winning ways on Saturday, as the Lilywhites beat Coventry City 3-2 at Deepdale.

An action packed, end-to-end encounter at Deepdale saw PNE pegged back - against the run of play - in the first half as Haji Wright scored a contentious opener. North End hit back instantly through Duane Holmes though and Alan Browne then scored from the penalty spot just a couple of minutes later, to send PNE in at the break ahead.

Milutin Osmajic powered home a close range header to make it 3-1 in the second half, after North End weathered a spell of Coventry pressure. The Sky Blues did make it interesting late on when Wright converted on the follow-up once again, but PNE saw the three points over the line.

Here is our fan gallery from the match.

1. Fan Gallery: Preston North End 3-2 Coventry City

Photo Sales

2. Fan Gallery: Preston North End 3-2 Coventry City

Photo Sales

3. Fan Gallery: Preston North End 3-2 Coventry City

Photo Sales

4. Fan Gallery: Preston North End 3-2 Coventry City

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Coventry CityDeepdale