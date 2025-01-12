Live

FA Cup fourth round draw in FULL: Plymouth Argyle vs Liverpool and potential home tie for Preston North End

By George Hodgson
Published 12th Jan 2025, 16:40 BST
Updated 12th Jan 2025, 18:17 BST
The draw for the FA Cup fourth round followed Arsenal vs Manchester United on Sunday

A home tie against Wycombe Wanderers awaits the winner of Preston North End and Charlton Athletic in the FA Cup fourth round.

Due to a frozen Deepdale pitch the Saturday encounter was pushed back three days, with a 19:45 kick-off scheduled for PNE and the Addicks. Wigan Athletic and Mansfield Town are in the same boat, along with Leyton Orient and Derby. Millwall host Dagenham & Redbridge on Monday evening.

Martin Keown and Mark Schwarzer conducted the round four draw on Sunday evening - on BBC One - after Manchester United’s penalty shootout victory at Arsenal. Earlier in the day, Tottenham Hotspur needed extra time to knock out National League outfit Tamworth.

Doncaster Rovers, meanwhile, beat Hull City away from home on penalties. There were home victories for Ipswich Town, Newcastle United, Southampton and Crystal Palace - as Bristol Rovers, Bromley, Swansea City and Stockport County exited the competition.

You can recap the FA Cup fourth round draw in full, below!

FA Cup draw

Sun, 12 Jan, 2025, 18:11 BST

The draw in full...

Another home tie in store for Preston if they see off the Addicks.

Sun, 12 Jan, 2025, 18:07 BST

Draw done!

Ties to be played between the 7-10 February.

PNE take on Charlton at 19:45 on Tuesday and the winner will host high flying League One side Wycombe Wanderers.

Sun, 12 Jan, 2025, 18:06 BST

Stoke vs Cardiff

.

Sun, 12 Jan, 2025, 18:06 BST

Doncaster vs Crystal Palace

.

Sun, 12 Jan, 2025, 18:06 BST

Leyton Orient/Derby vs Man City

.

Sun, 12 Jan, 2025, 18:06 BST

Southampton/Swansea vs Burnley

The Saints are 3-0 up in the closing stages at St Mary’s.

Sun, 12 Jan, 2025, 18:05 BST

Aston Villa vs Tottenham

.

Sun, 12 Jan, 2025, 18:05 BST

Everton vs Bournemouth

.

Sun, 12 Jan, 2025, 18:05 BST

Plymouth vs Liverpool

.

Sun, 12 Jan, 2025, 18:04 BST

Birmingham vs Newcastle

.

Sun, 12 Jan, 2025, 18:04 BST

Mansfield/Wigan vs Fulham

.

Sun, 12 Jan, 2025, 18:04 BST

Blackburn vs Wolves

.

Sun, 12 Jan, 2025, 18:04 BST

Coventry vs Ipswich

.

Sun, 12 Jan, 2025, 18:03 BST

Exeter City vs Nottingham Forest

.

Sun, 12 Jan, 2025, 18:03 BST

PNE/Charlton vs Wycombe

.

Sun, 12 Jan, 2025, 18:03 BST

Brighton vs Chelsea

.

Sun, 12 Jan, 2025, 18:03 BST

Leeds vs Millwall or Dagenham

.

Sun, 12 Jan, 2025, 18:02 BST

Man United vs Leicester City

First tie out of the hat.

