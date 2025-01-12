Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The draw for the FA Cup fourth round followed Arsenal vs Manchester United on Sunday

A home tie against Wycombe Wanderers awaits the winner of Preston North End and Charlton Athletic in the FA Cup fourth round.

Due to a frozen Deepdale pitch the Saturday encounter was pushed back three days, with a 19:45 kick-off scheduled for PNE and the Addicks. Wigan Athletic and Mansfield Town are in the same boat, along with Leyton Orient and Derby. Millwall host Dagenham & Redbridge on Monday evening.

Martin Keown and Mark Schwarzer conducted the round four draw on Sunday evening - on BBC One - after Manchester United’s penalty shootout victory at Arsenal. Earlier in the day, Tottenham Hotspur needed extra time to knock out National League outfit Tamworth.

Doncaster Rovers, meanwhile, beat Hull City away from home on penalties. There were home victories for Ipswich Town, Newcastle United, Southampton and Crystal Palace - as Bristol Rovers, Bromley, Swansea City and Stockport County exited the competition.