FA Cup fourth round draw in FULL: Plymouth Argyle vs Liverpool and potential home tie for Preston North End
A home tie against Wycombe Wanderers awaits the winner of Preston North End and Charlton Athletic in the FA Cup fourth round.
Due to a frozen Deepdale pitch the Saturday encounter was pushed back three days, with a 19:45 kick-off scheduled for PNE and the Addicks. Wigan Athletic and Mansfield Town are in the same boat, along with Leyton Orient and Derby. Millwall host Dagenham & Redbridge on Monday evening.
Martin Keown and Mark Schwarzer conducted the round four draw on Sunday evening - on BBC One - after Manchester United’s penalty shootout victory at Arsenal. Earlier in the day, Tottenham Hotspur needed extra time to knock out National League outfit Tamworth.
Doncaster Rovers, meanwhile, beat Hull City away from home on penalties. There were home victories for Ipswich Town, Newcastle United, Southampton and Crystal Palace - as Bristol Rovers, Bromley, Swansea City and Stockport County exited the competition.
You can recap the FA Cup fourth round draw in full, below!
FA Cup draw
The draw in full...
Another home tie in store for Preston if they see off the Addicks.
Draw done!
Ties to be played between the 7-10 February.
PNE take on Charlton at 19:45 on Tuesday and the winner will host high flying League One side Wycombe Wanderers.
Stoke vs Cardiff
Doncaster vs Crystal Palace
Leyton Orient/Derby vs Man City
Southampton/Swansea vs Burnley
The Saints are 3-0 up in the closing stages at St Mary’s.
Aston Villa vs Tottenham
Everton vs Bournemouth
Plymouth vs Liverpool
Birmingham vs Newcastle
Mansfield/Wigan vs Fulham
Blackburn vs Wolves
Coventry vs Ipswich
Exeter City vs Nottingham Forest
PNE/Charlton vs Wycombe
Brighton vs Chelsea
Leeds vs Millwall or Dagenham
Man United vs Leicester City
First tie out of the hat.
