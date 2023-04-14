If they beat the Lions, they will be in the play-offs come the end of the afternoon, it’s as simple as that. They’re currently seventh, outside the top six on goal difference – two goals behind Blackburn Rovers and 11 behind Millwall, whilst sharing the same points as both.

It means, as things stand, they’re reliant on others but that can all change this weekend. Should they get the win it gives them a bit of breathing room on Gary Rowett’s side, and depending on how results go elsewhere, potentially some others.

It’s all coming good at the right time for PNE. A lot of the division are already counted out of the race for the play-offs – North End were even counted out by Ryan Lowe after their heavy defeat to Middlesbrough – but to still be in the race at this stage of the season is good going.

Preston North End's Tom Cannon celebrates scoring the opening goal against Reading

They’re the form side in the division over the last six games with one more point than Burnley in that time and since their 3-0 defeat to the Clarets in February, no one in the Championship has taken more points than PNE.

It’s a remarkable turnaround from two very poor days for the Lilywhites. There were growing calls for the manager to lead in the early part of the year as their home form was terrible and the wins elsewhere, as well as the chances and entertainment, dried up.

Credit to Lowe and his players, they have come back from a tough spot and put together a spell of form that very few in the division can compete with and it has given us something to look forward to and talk about over these last five games.

We’ve seen it before where PNE have nothing to play for by this point but with Blackburn and Millwall still to come this season, it’s North End’s for the taking if they’re able to get one over on those two sides and maintain their slender gap on those currently below them.

Timing is everything, and now is a good time to hit form. There is the old cliché that someone ‘from the pack’ emerges at this stage of the season to ‘crash the play-off party’ and Lowe will certainly be hoping it’s his side this campaign.

Preston’s remaining fixture list is on of the tougher ones and their recent success has come against sides near the bottom of the league, but those teams are still fighting for something and North End were able to outclass them all. The manner of their wins will have got the Lilywhites’ faithful dreaming. They haven’t scraped by these teams, although scorelines might suggest otherwise, they’ve been good value and should have scored more.

It’s once again, as it was in the summer and the early part of the season, a good time to be involved with Preston North End. They’re chasing the top six, with control over their destiny, players hitting form at the right time and they’re very well backed, with a sell-out crowd headed to the capital this weekend.

The fanbase is so enthused with their club at the moment and it’s infectious, hopefully it transcends onto the pitch and the momentum keeps going.

However the season ends, it’s probably been a good one for North End. They’ve had a few injury issues towards the back end of the season and will be in the play-off conversation likely up until the final week or two of the campaign.