Ex-Rotherham man is one of two right-backs Preston North End have checked out

Olosunde, 23, is a free agent having turned down the offer of a new contract at Rotherham United

The identity of the other right-back who has been sounded out is not in the public domain at this stage.

North End will only move for one of them, given limits of squad size and the need to strengthen other areas.

Preston North End have spoken to Matthew Olosunde as they look for a right-back

American Olosunde joined Manchester United as a teenager having started out at New York Red Bull.

He played for United’s reserves but left without making a first-team appearance and joined Rotherham in July 2019.

Olosunde turned out 72 times for Rotherham in the last two seasons, starting for the Millers in their 2-1 win over PNE at the New York Stadium last November.

He was a second-half sub when the Yorkshire outfit won by the same scoreline at Deepdale in February.

Olosunde was offered a new deal by Rotherham after being relegated but has chosen to look elsewhere.

PNE want a right-back to give them the option of playing a back four in some games.

Loan target Sepp van den Berg can play at right-back but might be called upon as a central defender, a position he feels more at home in.

There is Joe Rafferty too who has actually looked more comfortable playing out of position at left-back than he has at right-back.

Another consideration is that Rafferty, 27, will soon be in the last 12 months of his contract.

A deal to get Van den Berg back on loan from Liverpool is likely to happen.

The 19-year-old is away on holiday at the moment so cannot be finalised just yet.

Keeper Daniel Iversen is also set to have a second spell with PNE next season.

It will depend on Leicester’s two other senior keepers Kasper Schmeichel and Danny Ward staying fit at the Euros.

North End got their first incoming signing done on Wednesday when Liam Lindsay returned from Stoke.

They have got targets at the top end of the pitch too, with that search hoping to bear fruit quite soon.

In the other direction, Jayden Stockley’s proposed move to Portsmouth is edging closer.

The striker was given permission earlier in the week to talk to Pompey, with PNE having been negotiating a transfer fee.