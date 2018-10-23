Ex-Preston North End winger Chris Humphrey signs for new club in Scotland just days after retiring from full-time game

Former Preston North End Chris Humphrey has signed for lower league Scottish club East Kilbride just days after announcing his retirement from the full-time game.

On announcing he was quitting due to a persistent shin injury Humphrey told the Post he would consider offers to play at a lower level.

And the winger has now taken up the chance to play for the Kilby currently second in the Lowland League, the fifth tier of Scottish football.

The former Jamaica international has previously played north of the border for Hibernian and Motherwell.

Humphrey made his debut on Saturday as East Kilbride saw off Spartans 3-1 in the second round of the Scottish Cup.

The 31-year-old made 133 appearances for North End in a three-and-a-half-stay at Deepdale, scoring eight goals, and was in the 2014/15 promotion-winning squad.