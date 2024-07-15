Jordan Pickford | Getty Images

England were beaten 1-2 by Spain in Sunday’s Euro 2024 final

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford was despondent after Sunday’s loss to Spain - but hopes to see manager Gareth Southgate stay on.

The Three Lions were beaten 1-2 in the Euro 2024 final, with Mikel Oyarzabal netting the 86th minute winner for Luis de la Fuente’s team. Pickford made some important saves on the night, but ultimately suffered defeat in a consecutive Euro final. Post-match, the former Preston North End loan man was extremely and understandably, dejected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I don't think we played our best football in the first half, then we conceded early in the second half," Pickford told ITV. "We got the goal back and we were dominant, then they've just given us the sucker-punch towards the end. I am just devastated. I think we were all fresh and ready to go. They are the moments and games that can make you a hero - and to get to a final, we've got to be proud.

“But we're also absolutely devastated - as players and England - not to get over the line. I am gutted for my family, who've been on the journey with me since I was a kid. We've got to be proud of what we've tried to achieve. We've fallen short again. Two massive negatives, to get beat by Italy on penalties and for them to score in the 86th minute tonight - it has taken the soul out of me to be honest. I've no more words really. I've given it my all; I think we've all given it our all.

“We've just not managed to get over the line. We've had a fantastic journey and hopefully he stays on, because he's been the best England manager - looking at the history. To get in two finals, one semi and one quarter, in four majors in a row, is a great achievement. But, to not list that trophy at the end is a massive sucker-punch for us. That's all we ever want as a team and we've not managed to do it. We are devastated."