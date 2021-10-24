HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 24: Alex Neil reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield Town and Preston North End at John Smith's Stadium on October 24, 2020 in Huddersfield, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Mick McCarthy was sacked by Cardiff City yesterday after the Bluebirds endured their eighth successive loss of the season as they were defeated by Middlesbrough 2-0 in Wales.

A host of names have already been tipped to replace McCarthy, with former Preston North End manager Alex Neil currently one of the favourites.

The 40-year-old is currently 16/1 to join Cardiff according to Sky Bet, with Alan Pardew, Craig Bellamy and Mark Hudson also the same odds.

Neil has been out of work since his departure from Deepdale in March after he left the club by mutual consent with Preston sat 16th in the Championship table.

Neil had joined the Lilywhites back in 2017 after he was sacked by Norwich City and led the side to a seventh place finish in his first season, followed by 14th (2018-19) and 9th place (2019-20).

If Neil was to join Cardiff City then he would be battling his former side in the bottom half of the table, with the Welsh club currently two points above the relegation zone, while Preston are sat in 19th following their derby day defeat to Blackpool at the weekend.

The Lilywhites have had a tricky start to the season under Frankie McAvoy and have won only one of their previous six Championship matches.

They will come head-to-head with Cardiff next month as they host the Bluebirds in what is looking set to be a tough November schedule.