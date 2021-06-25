Ex-Preston North End boss in the betting to be the next Barnsley manager

Former Preston North End manager Alex Neil

Neil, who was sacked by the Lilywhites in March after a poor run of results, is 8/1 with BetVictor and William Hill for the Oakwell vacancy.

Chris Wilder is the early favourite, Wilder having left Sheffield United around the same time Neil departed PNE.

Eddie Howe and Adam Murray - who has twice been caretaker boss at Barnsley, are also high in the bookies' odds.

Barnsley are searching for a new manager after Valérien Ismaël left the South Yorkshire club on Thursday to take the manager's job at West Bromwich Albion.

They have looked abroad for their last four managers, with Jose Morais, Daniel Stendel, Gerhard Struber and Ismael holding office since February 2018.

However, changes in work permit guidelines could see the search stay closer to home.

Neil, 40, spent four years as a player at Barnsley between 2000 and 2004.

He was in charge at North End from July 2017 to March this year.

Earlier in the summer Neil was linked with the West Bromwich job, having been in the running for the Baggies job in 2019.