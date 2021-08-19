Ex-Preston North End ace could seal £15m top tier switch, Norwich City set to chase ex-Man City starlet

With three losses on the bounce, the pressure is on the Lilywhites to respond, and midfielder Ben Whiteman has given his verdict on fans airing their disgruntlement with the side's performances so far this season.
He contended: “That's what we want. They've paid their hard earned money, they go to work and graft to come and watch us play, so they've got every right to voice their opinion and what they think is right.
“For me, I want us all to stick together and get through the bad run together. Hopefully we can do that. I can understand their frustration but hopefully they see the positives in that performance compared to the previous two.
“We're on the right track and hopefully we can start winning football matches. We want the fans behind us, hopefully we can get that at Deepdale, even if it's from a scrappy goal. When we scored the first goal against Hull the roof came off and hopefully we can do that at the weekend and get the fans behind us.”
He added: “It's a very tough one to take but it's about standing up and being called upon by the manager when things aren't going so well. It's about standing up as a team, standing up as an individual and sticking together. That is the main thing.”
Next up, the Lilywhites take on recently-promoted Peterborough United at Deepdale this weekend, and will be looking to turn their poor form around and pick up three points to finally kick-start their season in front of a home crowd.
