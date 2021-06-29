Latest Championship and the rest of the EFL transfer news

Ex-Preston boss set to miss out on new Championship job, Cardiff City eye £3.5m defender

Preston North End are busy at work behind the scenes, as they look to continue their progress in the summer transfer window and secure some more new signings ahead of the 2021/22 campaign getting underway in August.

By Richie Boon
Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 8:40 am

The Lilywhites have so far brought in former loanee Liam Lindsay on a permanent, and brought in forward Izzy Brown - also on a permanent move - from Champions League winners Chelsea.Discussing the signing of Brown, Preston boss Frankie McAvoy said: "Izzy has had quite a few loans over his time, some he’s done well, others maybe latterly not done as well as he hoped, so he just needs to find that self-belief again and confidence.“But we’re certainly getting a player with undoubted talent, very offensive and we’re looking forward to working with him. He can play across the front but probably his preferred position is a ‘10’ behind a striker or two, depending on how we play.“Izzy can also play in pockets off right and left, so he adds that bit of versatility to our front players. I think if we can get him up and running, believing in himself, being confident in his own ability then I’m sure he’ll endear himself to the Preston faithful.”Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Preston North End and the rest of the Championship, as the reaction to the summer transfer window activity and build-up to the eagerly-anticipated new season continues:

1. Hornets sees Doig bid knocked back

Watford are believed to have had a bid in the region of £2.5m turned down for Hibs starlet Josh Doig. The teenage ace has also been linked with the likes of Leeds United, Stoke City and Millwall. (The Sun)

2. Swans swoop for Dunne

Swansea City are moving closer to completing the signing of Burnley defender Jimmy Dunne. He looks to be surplus to requirements at Turf Moor, as the Clarets look to freshen up their backup back-line options this summer. (Daily Record)

3. Preston set to beat Owls to defender

Sheffield Wednesday look set to miss out on ex-Rotherham United defender Matthew Olosunde, as Preston North End edge closer to signing the 23-year-old. The USA international came through the Man Utd youth academy. (Lancashire Evening Post)

4. Released Owl heading to Ipswich

Ipswich Town are closing in on a move for ex-Sheffield Wednesday full-back Matt Penney. The versatile player was released by the Owls upon the expiry of his contract, but it looks like could be facing them in League One in the upcoming season. (The 72)

