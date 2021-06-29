Ex-Preston boss set to miss out on new Championship job, Cardiff City eye £3.5m defender

The Lilywhites have so far brought in former loanee Liam Lindsay on a permanent, and brought in forward Izzy Brown - also on a permanent move - from Champions League winners Chelsea.Discussing the signing of Brown, Preston boss Frankie McAvoy said: "Izzy has had quite a few loans over his time, some he’s done well, others maybe latterly not done as well as he hoped, so he just needs to find that self-belief again and confidence.“But we’re certainly getting a player with undoubted talent, very offensive and we’re looking forward to working with him. He can play across the front but probably his preferred position is a ‘10’ behind a striker or two, depending on how we play.“Izzy can also play in pockets off right and left, so he adds that bit of versatility to our front players. I think if we can get him up and running, believing in himself, being confident in his own ability then I’m sure he’ll endear himself to the Preston faithful.”Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Preston North End and the rest of the Championship, as the reaction to the summer transfer window activity and build-up to the eagerly-anticipated new season continues: