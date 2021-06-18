Ex-Preston boss among favourites for West Brom job, Swansea City eye £5m transfer swoop

So far, the Lilywhites have brought in last season's loan man Liam Lindsay on a permanent deal, and will be keen to continue pressing on with new deals before the season starts in August.

A host of quality players have already been linked with moves to Deepdale, and it will be fascinating to see which new faces are lining up in a Preston shirt once the new campaign gets underway.

While the Premier League fixtures were announced yesterday, Preston have to wait a little longer to map out their season, with the second tier fixtures not revealed until next Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, Preston boss Frankie McAvoy has been discussing the return of a fan's favourite fixture next season, and said: “A lot of people have spoken about the Preston and Blackpool derby.

“Steve Cowell who used to be kitman here, told me it was the biggest derby in the world! I understand how fiercely competitive games can be and I’m looking forward to it.”

Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Preston North End and the rest of the Championship, as the reaction to the summer transfer window activity and build-up to the eagerly-anticipated new season continues:

1. Baggies plot £5m Yates raid West Bromwich Albion are said to be targeting a move for Blackpool talisman Jerry Yates, and could potentially land the lethal goal threat for around £5m. He netted 23 goals in the Tangerines' promotion-winning campaign last season. (The Sun) Photo: Catherine Ivill Buy photo

2. Ex-Owls loan man could head to Hull Hull City are believed to be in talks with Derby County over a move for their striker Jack Marriott. He spent last season on loan with Sheffield Wednesday, but spent much of it on the sidelines with a calf injury. (Hull Daily Mail) Photo: Tony Marshall Buy photo

3. Bennett signs for Shrews Blackburn Rovers have parted company with winger Elliott Bennett, who has been snapped up by League One outfit Shrewsbury Town. He's previously featured for the likes of Norwich and Brighton & Hove Albion. (BBC Sport) Photo: Morgan Harlow Buy photo

4. Tigers land long-term target Hull City have swooped to snap up highly-rated midfielder Randell Williams from Exeter City. He began his career in Spurs' youth academy, and before making a name for himself in League Two with the Grecians. (Club website) Photo: Harry Trump Buy photo