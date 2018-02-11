Ex-PNE boss Simon Grayson named as Bradford's new manager

Former Preston North End boss Simon Grayson has been appointed as Bradford City's new manager.

Grayson left PNE in June to join Sunderland but lasted only four months in the job at the Stadium of Light.

Simon Grayson (left) and Alex Neil (right) when PNE played Sunderland earlier this season

He was at the helm at Deepdale for four years and four months, guiding North End to promotion via the League One play-offs in May 2015.

Glynn Snodin, who was Grayson's No.2 at Preston and Sunderland, has also joined Bradford's coaching staff.

A statement on the Bantams' official website on Sunday lunchtime said: "Bradford City can today confirm the appointment of Simon Grayson as the club's new manager.

"Grayson has been our number one target to take over first-team affairs since the search began earlier this week.

"He will meet the players tomorrow and will be in charge for the Bantams' trip to Charlton Athletic on Tuesday.

"Grayson will be joined by Glynn Snodin as his assistant with all other existing current staff staying at the club."

Bradford are sixth in League One but sacked Stuart McCall last Monday after six successive defeats.