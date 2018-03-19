Ex-PNE boss Graham Westley sacked by Barnet

Former Preston North End manager Graham Westley has been sacked by the EFL's bottom club Barnet.

Westley only lasted two months at the Hive and has been replaced at the helm by Martin Allen.

He won two, drew four and lost five of his 11 games in charge and leaves Barnet seven points adrift of safety with eight games remaining.

Westley had a 13-month reign as North End boss between January 2012 and February 2013.

Since leaving Deepdale, he has managed Stevenage, Peterborough and Newport as well as Barnet.