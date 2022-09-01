Ex-Manchester United man Josh Harrop has Preston North End contract cancelled on transfer deadline day
Josh Harrop has officially left PNE after having his contract terminated by mutual consent.
The former Manchester United man has been out of the picture for some time at Deepdale and in leaving before the end of the transfer window, is now free to find another club as a free agent beyond 11pm tonight.
The 26-year-old joined the club back in 2017 to much fanfare and went on to make 95 appearances for North End, scoring 13 goals.
He has also spent time on loan at Ipswich and Fleetwood and was transfer listed at the end of the season having fallen completely out of favour.
Most Popular
-
1
Preston North End manager outlines transfer expectations for deadline day
-
2
Ex-Manchester United man Josh Harrop has Preston North End contract cancelled on transfer deadline day
-
3
Match Report - Coventry City 0-1 Preston North End - Riis wins it late on
-
4
Preston North End boss has lost count of how many players he's tried to sign this summer
-
5
Preston North End boss felt his side had clinical edge to see off Coventry City
Harrop spent time training with League One side Burton Albion this summer only for a move not to materialise and was contracted to PNE until the end of the season.
A PNE statement read: “Everyone at PNE would like to wish Josh the very best of luck for his future career.”