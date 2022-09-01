Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Manchester United man has been out of the picture for some time at Deepdale and in leaving before the end of the transfer window, is now free to find another club as a free agent beyond 11pm tonight.

The 26-year-old joined the club back in 2017 to much fanfare and went on to make 95 appearances for North End, scoring 13 goals.

He has also spent time on loan at Ipswich and Fleetwood and was transfer listed at the end of the season having fallen completely out of favour.

Josh Harrop has finally left PNE

Harrop spent time training with League One side Burton Albion this summer only for a move not to materialise and was contracted to PNE until the end of the season.