Preston North End are back in action this weekend as they travel to Barnsley in the penultimate match of the Championship season.

With the play-offs now out of reach for the Lilywhites, they will just be hoping to end the campaign on a high with wins over Barnsley and Middlesbrough.

The Tykes are already relegated and have only beaten Preston once in their previous eight meetings.

1. Robins declare interest in ex-Leicester defender Bristol City have shown interest in signing Oxford United centre-back Elliott Moore. The 25-year-old joined the League One side in 2019 after spending 16 years with his boyhood club Leicester City. (Oxford Mail)

2. Cardiff eye swoop for Man United midfielder Cardiff City are interested in signing Manchester United's Dylan Levitt this summer. The 21-year-old has spent this season on loan with Dundee United. (The 72)

3. QPR in talks with 'multiple' Tottenham youngsters QPR are reportedly looking to sign a number of Tottenham starlets this summer, with Troy Parrott, Kion Etete and Harvey White mentioned. The two clubs already have a good relationship and have seen a number of Spurs teenagers head to Loftus Road on trial in the past. (Football Insider)

4. West Ham begin talks with Hull star West Ham are reportedly already in talks over a move for Hull City's Keane Lewis-Potter this summer. David Moyes is said to have scouted him in person earlier this month. (ExWHUemployee)