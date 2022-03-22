Here are Tuesday’s Championship transfer rumours.

Preston North End haven’t featured in the Championship since their 4-0 defeat to Luton Town last week.

The Lilywhites will finally get a chance to redeem themselves this weekend as they travel to Pride Park to take on Derby County, who sit bottom of the Championship.

Anything less than a win will be a disappointment for Ryan Lowe’s side, whose play-off dreams are all but over.

Preston currently sit 14th in the league - ten points from a top six spot.

Here are the best of today’s transfer rumours...

1. Tigers targeting Turkey talent Hull City are interested in signing Hatayspor midfielder Adama Traore when his contract expires in the summer. The Malian plays in the Turkish Super Lig and has previously enjoyed spells with Lille and AS Monaco. (The 72)

2. Bluebirds tracking Scottish striker Cardiff City are targeting Welsh Premier League striker, Declan McManus. The 27-year-old joined The New Saints for £60,000 in the summer and has scored 27 goals since. (Football League World)

3. Newcastle United 'likely' to sign Cherries defender Newcastle United are reportedly the 'most likely' to sign Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly this summer. The 23-year-old played under Eddie Howe during the 2019/20 season. (Sunderland Echo)

4. Swans would struggle to reject Leeds United interest Swansea City would find it 'extremely hard' to reject any interest in Leeds United target Flynn Downes. The Whites are reportedly eyeing the midfielder as a potential replacement for Kalvin Phillips. (Wales Online)