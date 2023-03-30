Every word Ryan Lowe had to say about Preston North End defender ruled out for the season after surgery

The injury occurred in PNE’s last game before the international break, against Middlesbrough. Cunningham attempted to step out of the defence to block a pass as Boro went through to score their first goal but ended up needing lengthy treatment in the wake of Chuba Akpom’s breakthrough.

He tried to carry on but was shortly substituted, and he’s already had surgery to help repair his torn muscle.

Lowe said: “It's his hamstring, he's had a tear of his hamstring. He's had a successful operation on Tuesday. He's going to be out for the season now because of the operation. I don't know how long that is going to be. He's in here tomorrow. He's been in excellent form for us and to lose him now with just eight games to go is tough but it's football."

Preston North End's Greg Cunningham is substituted due to an injury at Middlesbrough

Cunningham, who has spent five-and-a-half years at Deepdale in total and calls the club his home, is out of contract in the summer.

Lowe is aware of the 32-year-old’s situation and is planning to sit down with the Irishman to discuss the next steps in his recovery and also how the club will support him.

“His contract is obviously up at the end of the season which isn't ideal for anyone who gets injured,” Lowe said. “Me and Greg will have a conversation on Friday about where we can go and what we can do in terms of the rehab to get him back.

"We don't know how long it'll be as yet so we've just got to take each step as it comes and see where it takes us. We'll have a conversation. These things happen in football, unfortunately it's come at a time where he's playing excellently in the team. I'm disappointed for him but we've just got to make sure we do right by him and by the club.”

Another potential doubt going into Saturday’s derby against Blackpool was striker Ched Evans but Lowe was more positive about his no.9, even if he hasn’t been on the training pitch.