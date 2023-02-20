The Northern Irishman was absent on Saturday due to a thigh injury that he picked up during Wednesday’s draw with Luton Town.

McCann played the full 90 minutes in midweek and didn’t think much of the injury, though scans have revealed it is far more serious than he or Lowe expected.

He has been one of the most consistent selections in the middle of midfield for North End and his performances have also put him as one of the most consistent players in there.

Preston North End's Ali McCann looks dejected as he applauds the fans at the final whistle after the Luton Town draw

Now it is down to others to step up to the plate, and Lowe has already laid down the gauntlet to both Ben Woodburn and Daniel Johnson whilst Josh Onomah gets match fit.

He said: “He's not okay, he's probably not going to feature for the rest of the season now. He's had a tear in his thigh which he didn't remember. After the game he was just feeling a bit stiff so we had him scanned and he's going to be our for eight to 10 weeks.

"He played on and that's why I thought nothing of it but that's the type of lad that Ali is. He's solid and resolute. I'm gutted for the kid and gutted for us because he's been an important player for us.

"We have to get him on the mend now and get him fit. He might potentially make it before the end of the season but it's unlikely.

“He gives you energy but I've said to Woody and DJ: 'you need to step up now, it's a shoot out between you'.

"Obviously Josh is getting in there and we'll get him more minutes soon but it's disappointing to lose Ali but it's an opportunity for someone else.”

McCann was not the only casualty on Saturday, as Andrew Hughes had to be withdrawn early in the first half.

The full extent of the issue will not be known just yet but Lowe is hopeful it isn’t too bad.