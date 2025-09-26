Thoughts from the PNE manager ahead of facing Bristol City

How are Bristol City going about it this season, compared to under Liam Manning?

“They are still the same threat on turnover of possession,” said Heckingbottom. “Really direct in those moments, running forward, wanting to play forward. Good pace, good energy. They probably create more of those moments because they're a little bit less controlled with the ball, and happier in causing a bit of chaos and second ball moments in the game.

“But I think we're comfortable in those moments as well. So, that would be good to see in this fixture. They've been a threat. They've got good quality at the top end of the pitch. They score goals and like I said, you can't say it's a fluke. They've been up there all last season and they're still up again this season.”

Your defenders, barring Gibson, have been here a long, long time. They all know Riis and how he plays. You won't need to give them too much instruction there, will you?

“No, not really,” Heckingbottom told BBC Lancashire. “For him as a person and player, they know him inside out. Showing them his role in this team is important. He plays a certain role and it probably suits him down to the ground, really. There'll be no surprises in terms of how instinctive he may be when he's 30 yards in from goal and not be scared to have a shot. He'll be looking forward to coming back to an old club.”

How was he for you as a player?

“Yeah, got on with him great,” Heckingbottom told BBC Lancashire. “I knew his position, that he wanted to leave. It's fine. Football clubs, fans, managers, we can't have it both ways. That's what the contracts are for. When players are under contract and they're demanding to leave, don't sign the contract. It’s just one of those situations. He did well here, scored goals here. We have to make sure that he doesn't score against us.”

Did you ever think, as his manager, you could tell that he wanted to leave at any point? You continued to pick him right until the end, last season...

“In his behaviour?” said Heckingbottom. “No, because I always knew that from his point of view, he was always trying to then get the best possible move elsewhere, and he can only do that when he's... I think it's different if something's already agreed abroad, and something's out there. I think that puts you in a situation where, ‘Is that commitment there?’ But he was trying to impress his potential next employers.”

He scored 12 league goals... the team would’ve been a bit lost without him?

“Yeah, we needed him,” said Heckingbottom. “We had him and Milly, that was it. Milly had time out. There were times when we only had him as the recognised nine fit, when both Milly and Keano were out. So, yeah, it was important. That's another reason why I wanted more options at the top end of the pitch, more nines and the potential to add more changes up there.”

I know they've spent infinitely more money than some other clubs in the division, but they got themselves into the play-offs perhaps unexpectedly last season. Are they a team that other Championship clubs can look at and say, ‘They got there, there's no reason why we can't?’

“They're in the top six again right now, you'd say they are,” Heckingbottom told BBC Lancashire. “They are clubs who, if you want to be successful, you want to try and finish above. They are certainly a barometer for you. You feel like, if you are outperforming the teams who were last year's top six and have started well, then you're in a good place.

“From that respect, it's really, really important. One game won't define anything. It just shows how close a Championship is. It shows the levels and the fact they were up there all last season and they're up there at the start of this season. It is a good gauge.”

