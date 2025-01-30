Every single in and out in the Championship ahead of transfer deadline day as Sheffield United and QPR add
As the mid-season transfer window comes to an end, time is running out for clubs to make any further additions to their squads.
Preston North End have secured the signature of two players in January, signing Lewis Gibson from Plymouth Argyle for a fee in the region of £1.5 million, before taking Jayden Meghoma on loan from Premier League outfit Brentford.
Here’s an overview of every single ingoing and outgoing from all 24 Championship clubs...
Blackburn
In: Dion Sanderson (Birmingham City, loan), Adam Forshaw (Plymouth)
Out: Kyle McFadzean (Chesterfield), Dilan Markanday (Leyton Orient, loan), Connor O'Riordan (Crewe Alexandra, loan), Lewis Baker (Stoke City, recalled from loan)
Bristol City
In: N/A
Out: Rob Atkinson (Portsmouth, loan), Fally Mayulu (Sturm Graz, loan), Kal Naismith (Luton Town, loan)
Burnley
In: Oliver Sonne (Silkeborg IF), Ashley Barnes (Norwich), Jonjo Shelvey (Eyüpspor)
Out: Andréas Hountondji (Standard Liège, loan), Han-Noah Massengo (AJ Auxerre, loan), Owen Dodgson (Burton Albion, loan), Hjalmar Ekdal (FC Groningen, loan), Hannes Delcroix (Swansea, loan)
Cardiff City
In: Yousef Salech (Sirius), Sivert Mannsverk (Ajax, loan)
Out: Malachi Fagan-Walcott (York City), Ryotaro Tsunoda (KV Kortrijk, loan), Wilfried Kanga (Hertha BSC, recalled from loan)
Coventry City
In: N/A
Out: N/A
Derby County
In: Lars-Jørgen Salvesen (Viking), Matt Clarke (Middlesbrough)
Out: James Collins (Lincoln City), Sonny Bradley (Wycombe Wanderers, loan), Tawanda Chirewa (Wolves, recalled from loan)
Hull City
In: Eliot Matazo (Monaco), Nordin Amrabat (AEK Athens), Matt Crooks (Real Salt Lake), Kyle Joseph (Blackpool), Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United, loan), Lincoln (Fenerbahce, loan), Louie Barry (Aston Villa, loan)
Out: Ryan Longman (Wrexham), Will Jarvis (Notts County), Marvin Mehlem (SC Paderborn, loan), Ryan Giles (Middlesbrough, loan), Carl Rushworth (Brighton, recalled from loan)
Leeds United
In: N/A
Out: Joe Gelhardt (Hull City, loan)
Luton Town
In: Isaiah Jones (Middlesbrough), Thelo Aasgaard (Wigan), Christ Makosso (RWDM), Kal Naismith (Bristol City, loan), Erik Pieters (Free agent)
Out: Joe Taylor (Huddersfield), Aribim Pepple (Chesterfield FC, loan), Erik Pieters (Free agent), Tom Krauß (Mainz 05, recalled from loan)
Middlesbrough
In: Morgan Whittaker (Plymouth), George Edmundson (Ipswich Town), Ryan Giles (Hull City, loan), Mark Travers (Bournemouth, loan)
Out: Isaiah Jones (Luton), Matt Clarke (Derby), Sam Silvera (Blackpool, loan), Micah Hamilton (Stockport, loan), Matthew Hoppe (Released)
Millwall
In: Aaron Connolly (Sunderland), Tristan Crama (Brentford),
Out: Romain Esse (Crystal Palace), Connal Trueman (Crawley Town, loan), Tom Bradshaw (Oxford United)
Norwich
In: Matej Jurasek (Slavia Prague), Anis Slimane (Sheffield United), Lewis Dobbin (Aston Villa, loan)
Out: Ashley Barnes (Burnley), Grant Hanley (Birmingham City), Christian Fassnacht (Young Boys), Archie Mair (Motherwell FC, loan), Kaide Gordon (Liverpool, recalled from loan)
Oxford United
In: Ole Romeny (FC Utrecht), Tom Bradshaw (Millwall), Michal Helik (Huddersfield), Alex Matos (Chelsea)
Out: Ed McGinty (Shamrock Rovers), Will Goodwin (Wigan, loan), Louie Sibley (Rotherham, loan), James Golding (Southend United, loan), Stephan Negru (Salford, loan), Malcolm Ebiowei (Crystal Palace, recalled from loan), Dane Scarlett (Tottenham Hotspur, recalled from loan)
Plymouth Argyle
In: Michael Baidoo (Elfsborg), Tymoteusz Puchacz (Holstein Kiel, loan)
Out: Morgan Whittaker (Middlesbrough), Lewis Gibson (Preston North End), Andre Gray ( Karagümrük), Adam Forshaw (Blackburn), Marko Marosi (Cambridge United), Josh Bernard (Mousehole AFC)
Portsmouth
In: Hayden Matthews (Sydney FC), Thomas Waddingham (Brisbane Roar), Rob Atkinson (Bristol City, loan), Isaac Hayden (Newcastle, loan)
Out: Elias Sørensen (Vålerenga), Toby Steward (Wealdstone), Sam Silvera (Middlesbrough,loan)
Preston North End
In: Lewis Gibson (Plymouth), Jayden Meghoma (Brentford, loan)
Out: Finlay Cross-Adair (Fleetwood, loan), Layton Stewart (FC Thun, loan), Jeppe Okkels (Aberdeen, loan), Kacper Pasiek (Altrincham, loan), Kian Best (Bohemians, loan)
QPR
In: Ronnie Edwards (Southampton, loan), Min-hyeok Yang (Tottenham, loan)
Out: Hevertton (Vitoria, loan)
Sheffield United
In: Tom Cannon (Leicester), Ben Brereton Díaz (Southampton, loan), Harry Clarke (Ipswich, loan), Hamza Choudhury (Leicester, loan)
Out: Anis Slimane (Norwich), Ismaila Coulibaly (LASK), Harry Souttar (Leicester, recalled from loan)
Sheffield Wednesday
In: N/A
Out: Sean Fusire (Carlisle United, loan)
Stoke City
In: Josh Wilson-Esbrand (Manchester City, loan), Ali Al-Hamadi (Ipswich, loan)
Out: Tom Cannon (Leicester, recalled from loan)
Sunderland
In: Enzo Le Fee (Roma, loan)
Out: Aaron Connolly (Millwall), Nazariy Rusyn (Hajduk Split, loan)
Swansea City
In: Hannes Delcroix (Burnley, loan), Cyrus Christie (Free transfer)
Out: Azeem Abdulai (Leyton Orient), Andy Fisher (St. Johnstone, loan)), Nathan Broome (Port Vale, loan), Josh Thomas (Drogheda United), Nelson Abbey (Olympiacos, recalled on loan)
Watford
In: James Abankwah (Udinese, loan)
Out: Antonio Tikvić (Grazer AK 1902), Ken Sema (Free agent), Daniel Jebbison (Bournemouth, recalled from loan)
In: Isaac Price (Standard Liège), Caleb Taylor (Wycombe, loan)
Out: Caleb Taylor (Wycombe, loan) Paddy McNair (San Diego, recalled from loan), Lewis Dobbin (Aston Villa, recalled from loan)
