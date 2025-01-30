Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As the mid-season transfer window comes to an end, time is running out for clubs to make any further additions to their squads.

Preston North End have secured the signature of two players in January, signing Lewis Gibson from Plymouth Argyle for a fee in the region of £1.5 million, before taking Jayden Meghoma on loan from Premier League outfit Brentford.

Here’s an overview of every single ingoing and outgoing from all 24 Championship clubs...

Blackburn

In: Dion Sanderson (Birmingham City, loan), Adam Forshaw (Plymouth)

Out: Kyle McFadzean (Chesterfield), Dilan Markanday (Leyton Orient, loan), Connor O'Riordan (Crewe Alexandra, loan), Lewis Baker (Stoke City, recalled from loan)

Bristol City

In: N/A

Out: Rob Atkinson (Portsmouth, loan), Fally Mayulu (Sturm Graz, loan), Kal Naismith (Luton Town, loan)

Burnley

In: Oliver Sonne (Silkeborg IF), Ashley Barnes (Norwich), Jonjo Shelvey (Eyüpspor)

Out: Andréas Hountondji (Standard Liège, loan), Han-Noah Massengo (AJ Auxerre, loan), Owen Dodgson (Burton Albion, loan), Hjalmar Ekdal (FC Groningen, loan), Hannes Delcroix (Swansea, loan)

Cardiff City

In: Yousef Salech (Sirius), Sivert Mannsverk (Ajax, loan)

Out: Malachi Fagan-Walcott (York City), Ryotaro Tsunoda (KV Kortrijk, loan), Wilfried Kanga (Hertha BSC, recalled from loan)

Coventry City

In: N/A

Out: N/A

Derby County

In: Lars-Jørgen Salvesen (Viking), Matt Clarke (Middlesbrough)

Out: James Collins (Lincoln City), Sonny Bradley (Wycombe Wanderers, loan), Tawanda Chirewa (Wolves, recalled from loan)

Hull City

In: Eliot Matazo (Monaco), Nordin Amrabat (AEK Athens), Matt Crooks (Real Salt Lake), Kyle Joseph (Blackpool), Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United, loan), Lincoln (Fenerbahce, loan), Louie Barry (Aston Villa, loan)

Out: Ryan Longman (Wrexham), Will Jarvis (Notts County), Marvin Mehlem (SC Paderborn, loan), Ryan Giles (Middlesbrough, loan), Carl Rushworth (Brighton, recalled from loan)

Leeds United

In: N/A

Out: Joe Gelhardt (Hull City, loan)

Luton Town

In: Isaiah Jones (Middlesbrough), Thelo Aasgaard (Wigan), Christ Makosso (RWDM), Kal Naismith (Bristol City, loan), Erik Pieters (Free agent)

Out: Joe Taylor (Huddersfield), Aribim Pepple (Chesterfield FC, loan), Erik Pieters (Free agent), Tom Krauß (Mainz 05, recalled from loan)

Middlesbrough

In: Morgan Whittaker (Plymouth), George Edmundson (Ipswich Town), Ryan Giles (Hull City, loan), Mark Travers (Bournemouth, loan)

Out: Isaiah Jones (Luton), Matt Clarke (Derby), Sam Silvera (Blackpool, loan), Micah Hamilton (Stockport, loan), Matthew Hoppe (Released)

Millwall

In: Aaron Connolly (Sunderland), Tristan Crama (Brentford),

Out: Romain Esse (Crystal Palace), Connal Trueman (Crawley Town, loan), Tom Bradshaw (Oxford United)

Norwich

In: Matej Jurasek (Slavia Prague), Anis Slimane (Sheffield United), Lewis Dobbin (Aston Villa, loan)

Out: Ashley Barnes (Burnley), Grant Hanley (Birmingham City), Christian Fassnacht (Young Boys), Archie Mair (Motherwell FC, loan), Kaide Gordon (Liverpool, recalled from loan)

Oxford United

In: Ole Romeny (FC Utrecht), Tom Bradshaw (Millwall), Michal Helik (Huddersfield), Alex Matos (Chelsea)

Out: Ed McGinty (Shamrock Rovers), Will Goodwin (Wigan, loan), Louie Sibley (Rotherham, loan), James Golding (Southend United, loan), Stephan Negru (Salford, loan), Malcolm Ebiowei (Crystal Palace, recalled from loan), Dane Scarlett (Tottenham Hotspur, recalled from loan)

Plymouth Argyle

In: Michael Baidoo (Elfsborg), Tymoteusz Puchacz (Holstein Kiel, loan)

Out: Morgan Whittaker (Middlesbrough), Lewis Gibson (Preston North End), Andre Gray ( Karagümrük), Adam Forshaw (Blackburn), Marko Marosi (Cambridge United), Josh Bernard (Mousehole AFC)

Portsmouth

In: Hayden Matthews (Sydney FC), Thomas Waddingham (Brisbane Roar), Rob Atkinson (Bristol City, loan), Isaac Hayden (Newcastle, loan)

Out: Elias Sørensen (Vålerenga), Toby Steward (Wealdstone), Sam Silvera (Middlesbrough,loan)

Preston North End

In: Lewis Gibson (Plymouth), Jayden Meghoma (Brentford, loan)

Out: Finlay Cross-Adair (Fleetwood, loan), Layton Stewart (FC Thun, loan), Jeppe Okkels (Aberdeen, loan), Kacper Pasiek (Altrincham, loan), Kian Best (Bohemians, loan)

QPR

In: Ronnie Edwards (Southampton, loan), Min-hyeok Yang (Tottenham, loan)

Out: Hevertton (Vitoria, loan)

Sheffield United

In: Tom Cannon (Leicester), Ben Brereton Díaz (Southampton, loan), Harry Clarke (Ipswich, loan), Hamza Choudhury (Leicester, loan)

Out: Anis Slimane (Norwich), Ismaila Coulibaly (LASK), Harry Souttar (Leicester, recalled from loan)

Sheffield Wednesday

In: N/A

Out: Sean Fusire (Carlisle United, loan)

Stoke City

In: Josh Wilson-Esbrand (Manchester City, loan), Ali Al-Hamadi (Ipswich, loan)

Out: Tom Cannon (Leicester, recalled from loan)

Sunderland

In: Enzo Le Fee (Roma, loan)

Out: Aaron Connolly (Millwall), Nazariy Rusyn (Hajduk Split, loan)

Swansea City

In: Hannes Delcroix (Burnley, loan), Cyrus Christie (Free transfer)

Out: Azeem Abdulai (Leyton Orient), Andy Fisher (St. Johnstone, loan)), Nathan Broome (Port Vale, loan), Josh Thomas (Drogheda United), Nelson Abbey (Olympiacos, recalled on loan)

Watford

In: James Abankwah (Udinese, loan)

Out: Antonio Tikvić (Grazer AK 1902), Ken Sema (Free agent), Daniel Jebbison (Bournemouth, recalled from loan)

In: Isaac Price (Standard Liège), Caleb Taylor (Wycombe, loan)

Out: Caleb Taylor (Wycombe, loan) Paddy McNair (San Diego, recalled from loan), Lewis Dobbin (Aston Villa, recalled from loan)