Everton starlet Tom Cannon delighted with first Preston North End goal in win over Wigan Athletic

The goal came in Cannon’s eighth game for North End, seven of those in the league, though he has had chances to net his first goal before Saturday.

But it was at the weekend where he found the net, breaking clear of the defence to slot the ball beyond Ben Amos and into the back of the net via the far post, a goal which gave PNE the win.

An own goal from Greg Cunningham in the first half had given Wigan the lead before Daniel Johnson was fouled in the area and picked himself up to draw PNE level.

Preston North End's Tom Cannon (left) celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal

Cannon was relieved to get off the mark in his first senior loan away from parent club Everton, with work done in the week paying off.

He said: “I'm glad it went in, I thought with my luck it'd bounce off the post and not go in but it was nice when I saw it hit the back of the net. To be fair, I wasn't overly focusing on scoring, I was more thinking about playing well because sometimes you can overthink it and beat yourself up about it.

"I'm glad I got the goal and the main thing is that the team got the win. I had a chat with Gally (Paul Gallagher), the gaffer and Marshy (Mike Marsh) about my finishing in training - when going through in one on one situations, maybe having that extra step, extra touch and having an extra look to see where the 'keeper is. I did that today and it went in.

"It's extra special getting the goal at home, getting the goal and getting the win is good. In the first half I thought we'd done alright, it was just a mistake that led to the goal.

"Other than that, Wigan weren't really in the game. When a reaction happens like that, we're talking in the changing rooms about getting up and getting up for the fight. In the second half I thought we came out and did that.”

Cannon was used up front alongside Tory Parrott, another loanee and the man he finished the last game with.

The duo came together to good effect in their last game against Hull and so too against Wigan, with Cannon looking to exploit space in behind and Parrott coming deep to get on the ball.

Cannon likes that way of working with a strike partner, be it be Parrott or usual first choice Ched Evans, who will be available again for Tuesday’s game against Coventry.

He said: “When Troy is in the team and plays deep it allows me to play on the shoulder more which is what I want to do. I want to play on the shoulder and run in behind. It helps whether it's Troy or Ched that drops in because it leaves me space to run in behind.

"When they do that, as you've seen today when Al (Browne) plays the ball in behind, I'm away. When I'm away I always back myself in front of goal and today it went in.

