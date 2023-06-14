News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nottingham: Two people killed in city centre attack were students
Nottingham deaths: Tributes to students named among victims
Tesco extends Clubcard deadline after IT issues - new date
Urgent health alert as NHS junior doctors begin 72 hour strike
Aslan’s singer Christy Dignam dies aged 63 after long illness
Met Office issues yellow heat warning amid soaring temperatures

Everton starlet Tom Cannon approached by England to switch allegiance from Republic of Ireland after Preston North End loan

Former Preston North End striker Tom Cannon faces an international dilemma as he has been approached to represent England U21s.
By Tom Sandells
Published 14th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read

The 20-year-old made his Republic of Ireland U21s debut last season, during his loan spell at PNE, scoring on his debut. He has played through the age groups for the Republic of Ireland but his form in the Championship has attracted the attention of the England set up, who have been in touch with his agent.

Adding another North End link to the tale, Cannon’s agent is the brother of former Lilywhites boss David Moyes, Kenny.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Former Everton and Republic of Ireland midfielder Lee Carsely is the England U21s boss who has reached out to try and tempt the Liverpool born striker to switch to the Three Lions, after Cannon missed out on a recent Ireland camp with tonsillitis.

Tom Cannon in action for PNETom Cannon in action for PNE
Tom Cannon in action for PNE
Most Popular

Speaking about the interest and potential switch, Ireland senior boss Stephen Kenny said: "It’s better to be honest about these things. I saw the story breaking about Tom in one of the English papers. Tom hasn’t said anything to me about that.

"Now obviously he had tonsillitis and pulled out of the camp and it sort of made it difficult selecting him because he hadn’t been doing training, he hadn’t been doing the programmes that we had set.

"He has a good attitude and is a good lad but I have spoken to his agent subsequently, before the Under-21s were selected.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"His agent is Kenny Moyes who is David Moyes’ brother and he just said 'let’s get this camp out of the way and we’ll come and meet you and have a chat’.

"He [Moyes] said ‘Obviously England under-21s have made an approach’ and he just needed a bit of time to reflect and see what the situation was and wanted to speak to me after the camp, sit down and have a conversation.

"He said that he just needed time to breathe and see what the situation was."

"It is what it is. He still has a lot of improving to do but he seems a good lad. I actually don’t know him that well because he’s not been in our system that long.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Obviously I’ve had a few conversations with him. But we’re happy with the strike force we have."

Another former PNE striker is currently in the Ireland squad, Troy Parrot, and so too is North End skipper Alan Browne. Kenny’s men will face Greece and Gibraltar in Euro 2024 qualifying over the next seven days.

Related topics:Republic of IrelandDavid MoyesEvertonEngland