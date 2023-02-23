The 20-year-old has already racked up seven games since his arrival in January, but is yet to find the back of the net.

He’s been a regular in the North End side though, being trusted by Ryan Lowe to start every single game since his arrival.

Cannon spoke to the Lancashire Post about how things are going so far.

Preston North End's Tom Cannon in action

How have you settled into life at PNE and what did you expect coming in?

“It's been good, I'm really enjoying my time here. The staff have been great, the gaffer has been really good to me and the players have been good too.

“To be honest, it was just about getting game time when I can. Coming in, it was just about getting as many minutes under my belt really and take it from there. So far, I've got more minutes than I could have imagined overall, really. It's good for me, the game time in the Championship is a great experience to then hopefully take back in the summer.

“As a young lad, you're probably not expecting to come in and play every minute of every game but the fact that I'm getting the minutes and getting the game time is good.

"Since I've been here we've had a couple of really tough games and games where you're going to be in for a battle. I've worked with the gaffer, Paul Gallagher and Mike Marsh off the pitch showing me clips out of possession, how to get the press right and what to do off the ball. All of the staff have been massive and played a part in that.”

You’d been playing in Everton’s U21s before coming to Deepdale, how much difference is there and what was there to get used to?

“It's a lot different, there's not much time. I remember in my first game I took a touch and then someone was right up my backside!

"It's not tough, but more a case of getting used to it. I'm quite a big lad myself so I feel like I can handle myself on the pitch, getting used to the physicality takes time. I feel like I'm used to it now.

"I've had a few kicks and some bruises all over my ankles but I'm enjoying it. I get centre halves who, as soon as the ball is coming in, are giving me little pinches, it's just getting used to it and I feel like I am.”

How do you feel like you’re doing on the pitch?

“I feel like I'm playing well, considering. sometimes we're just lacking that final pass or that little spark in the final third to nick a goal. Sometimes it's tough but mentally you've just got to stay in the game and wait for that one chance that if it does come, you're ready to put it away.”

PNE play Wigan Athletic at the weekend, what do you expect from the game?