The Sky Blues come to Deepdale just a few days after the last time North End played at home, a 2-1 win over Wigan Athletic on Saturday.

Cannon scored the winner in that game, netting his first goal for the club since joining on loan from Everton in the summer and he’s hoping for more of the same.

He’s not getting carried away however, and just wants the Lilywhites to keep creating chances. If they do that, he’s confident he can put more away after getting off the mark.

Preston North End's Tom Cannon celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal

He said; "We have another big game on Tuesday, the games come thick and fast so I'm sure the lads will dust themselves down, prepare and be ready to go for Tuesday. Hoping for the same again then we'll see what happens.

“It's about keeping a cool head and just picking your spot, then hopefully tucking it away. That's my game - a good ball in behind for me to run on to and then I'll do the rest and tuck it away.

"I can do both, to be honest, hold up play is still a part of my game that can improve. I feel like I can still get better at that. But if the right ball comes in, or the right pass, it's a lot easier to get a hold of.”

“I'm just going to take each game as it comes really and each chance as they come. The way we're playing now I feel like if we can create good chances then we've got the quality at the top end of the pitch to tuck it away.”