Everton starlet and former Preston North End loanee Anthony Gordon linked with big move to Tottenham Hotspur

Gordon made 11 appearances for PNE after joining the club on loan from the Toffees midway through the season, though he only made five starts.

North End’s system at the time did not suit the 21-year-old, as the Lilywhites switched to a 3-5-2 – the Liverpudlian neither being a wing back nor a striker, more of an out and out winger.

Since returning to his parent club he has been one of few positives as the Merseyside club narrowly avoided relegation last season. Particularly under Frank Lampard, the England youth international has been a regular in the Toffees side and his direct approach and trickery has won him many admirers, including Tottenham boss Antonio Conte.

Everton's Anthony Gordon celebrates after scoring.

Spurs are reportedly looking at the winger in a joint deal with teammate Richarlison as the London club look to strengthen ahead of a Champions League campaign and Everton are said to be readying themselves for a bid for the pair, as reported by Sky Sports.

It will take a lot to get the duo out of Goodison Park when it comes to a transfer fee but Gordon has also steered clear of links to moves away in the past.

Speaking to the Liverpool Echo back in January, after links with a move to Bayern Munich, he said: “I’ve never wanted to leave Everton. It’s my home, I’m a Scouser and a home bird as well.