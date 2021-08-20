Everton sign former Preston North End & Liverpool keeper Andrew Lonergan

The 37-year-old, who was with Liverpool in 2019-20 and last term had spells at Stoke and West Bromwich Albion, has joined the Toffees on a deal running to the end of the season.

Boss Rafa Benitez said ahead of Saturday’s Premier League trip to Leeds: “We have an injury to (Harry) Tyrer, the young keeper, and then we signed Andy Lonergan as a back-up, as a player that can give us some experience, because we needed to sort out this problem just in case.

“So we have a new signing – but it is a player that maybe nobody was expecting!”

Lonergan in his PNE days

Lonergan came through North End’s youth set-up and made his debut as a 16-year-old in a League Cup tie at Coventry in October 2000.

He made 232 appearances in Preston’s goalkeeper jersey and scored with a goalkick in a 1-1 draw at Leicester City in 2004 in the Championship.