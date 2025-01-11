Everton confirm return of ex-Preston North End and Sunderland manager 12 years on from exit
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Former Preston North End manager and player David Moyes has made a sensational return to Everton after 12 years.
The Scot has been confirmed as the successor to Sean Dyche - whose departure from the Toffees was announced on Thursday. Moyes spent 2002 to 2013 at Goodison Park before leaving to become the new Manchester United manager.
Everton lured Moyes to the football club from Preston, after his four years at the Deepdale helm. He went on to manage more than 500 games and guided them to the 2009 FA Cup final - as well as four European campaigns.
Moyes said: “It’s great to be back! I enjoyed 11 wonderful and successful years at Everton and didn’t hesitate when I was offered the opportunity to rejoin this great club.
“I’m excited to be working with The Friedkin Group and I am looking forward to helping them rebuild the club. Now we need Goodison and all Evertonians to play their part in getting behind the players in this important season so we can move into our fabulous new stadium as a Premier League team.”
Executive Chairman Marc Watts said: “We are pleased that David is joining us at this pivotal time in Everton’s history. With over a decade of experience at the club, he is the right leader to propel us through our final season at Goodison Park and into our new stadium. We look forward to working with David to build the foundation of a new era for Everton.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.